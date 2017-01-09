From The Vault: Political Scandal Of Donald Manes In 1986

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS Newsradio 880 is celebrating 50 years of covering news in New York! To commemorate, the “From The Vault” series brings you a treasure trove of archival audio.

Listen to archived audio of news reports from early 1986 about the mystery surrounding the suicide attempt and ultimate death of Queens Borough President Donald Manes.

Manes, as it turned out, was deeply involved in a political kickback scandal, involving the Parking Violation Bureau. The scandal took down a number of big political leaders in the city and tarnished Mayor Ed Koch’s administration.

The reports chronicle the fast-moving story of an alleged assault claim by Manes in early January, the police’s doubts about that story, Manes’ admission that he lied, his implication in the scandal, his suicide in March and other follow-up stories from WCBS. It was one of the biggest political scandals in the city’s history and launched the career of a hard-charging federal prosecutor who would one day become the mayor himself — Rudy Giuliani.

