Blast Of Arctic Air Means Cold Commute Across Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Arctic chill hitting the Tri-State area could mean icy sidewalks and slippery roads for commuters Monday morning.
Temperatures as low as the single digits in some spots are refreezing what’s left from Saturday’s snow storm. Despite clean up efforts, a short trip to the car, train or bus stop can become a potential hazard.
The Department of Sanitation says some parts of New York City saw up to seven inches of snow. Side streets like Croton Avenue on Staten Island had to wait until Sunday afternoon to see a plow drive through.
“Very frustrating,” one resident said. “It’s annoying. I pay my taxes, it’s dangerous.”
Parts of Suffolk County saw 11 inches of snow. The County Executive says 169 trucks along with private contractors got out on the roads to salt sand and plow, a welcome sight for drivers.
“The roads in Suffolk County are very good,” one driver said.
Monday will stay cold with highs around 25 degrees, but the good news is that a mid-week warm up is on the way.