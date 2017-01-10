1/10 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

We can’t rule out a passing flurry this afternoon, but the focus will be north and west with little or no accumulation expected. Expect mostly cloudy skies with temps running closer to normal in the upper 30’s.

Another round of precipitation is on tap late tonight. And it will start as a mix north and west, but change to rain. As for around here, expect plain rain with things quieting down by about 5 or 6 am. Temps will rise slightly into the overnight with wake-up temps in the low 40’s.

It will be about 20° warmer out-the-door tomorrow compared to this morning. And we’ll see clouds giving way to some brightening with even milder highs in the upper 40’s.

As for Thursday, temps will be running even warmer: highs in the mid 50’s!