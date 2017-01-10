1/10 CBS2 Wake Up Weather Headlines

January 10, 2017 4:15 AM
Morning!

The brutally cold & harsh wake up temps will begin to subside today.  But not fall all of is this morning.  There are some extremely cold temps out there so do not let your guard down yet.  You must bundle up today for at least the first half.

The warm front starts its pass this afternoon.  Temps should peak near 40 degrees and rain & snow is expected during the onset.  There is a Winter Weather Advisory for a few counties north & west of NYC.  WE take temps even higher by Wednesday & Thursday.  G

