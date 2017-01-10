Back Stories: Preparing For Whatever Y2K Threw Our Way

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — As WCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates 50 years of covering news in New York, we bring you a new daily series, called WCBS Back Stories, sharing new stories about the people, places and events that marked the past five decades.
When the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2000, WCBS 880 was prepared for whatever Y2K threw its way. Wayne Cabot has the backstory on how an anchor team was stationed at the transmitter in the Bronx in case the lights went off and the power was knocked out in the 880 studios.