Back Stories: Preparing For Whatever Y2K Threw Our Way

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back January 10, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, Wayne Cabot, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — As WCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates 50 years of covering news in New York, we bring you a new daily series, called WCBS Back Stories, sharing new stories about the people, places and events that marked the past five decades.

Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

When the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2000, WCBS 880 was prepared for whatever Y2K threw its way. Wayne Cabot has the backstory on how an anchor team was stationed at the transmitter in the Bronx in case the lights went off and the power was knocked out in the 880 studios.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia