Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 10, 2017

Craig is far from a believer in the Knicks, which was evident during Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The guys opened the show with a lot on the Derrick Rose saga, after the Knicks’ point guard failed to show up for Monday night’s loss to New Orleans. We also heard the latest on Giants, a day after Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz avoided speaking to the media.

The fallout over the Giants’ season ending in the Wild Card round of the playoffs continued with a discussion not about a boat ride, but a plane trip, after a report surfaced Monday saying they trashed their plane on the flight home from Green Bay, something Carl Banks insisted didn’t happen.

Eventually, Boomer and Craig discussed what was an amazing college football national championship game, as Clemson defeated Alabama in the final second. There was also an in-depth conversation about the Smurfs, plus a whole lot more.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

