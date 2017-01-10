Two Vehicles Sought In Bronx Marble-Throwing Vandalism Spree

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of a second vehicle they are searching for in connection with dozens of incidents of vandalism in the Bronx.

The NYPD says the occupants of the two vehicles, a dark-colored SUV and a white four-door sedan with dark tinted windows, drove through the borough and shot a paintball or BB gun filled with marbles at restaurants and businesses.

Police said the vandals struck 28 times between 7:15 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Sunday night on East Tremont Avenue, Castle Hill Avenue and along the Hutchinson River Parkway, to name a few.

“Somebody shoot the window from outside,” East Tremont Diner worker Dennis Kattis said. “It was a marble. They found a marble outside.”

An MTA bus on East Tremont Avenue and Latting Street, and a parked car on Southern Boulevard and East 183rd Street were also hit.

At Sabrosura Restaurant, terrified diners could been on surveillance video jumping from their seats, reacting to a loud noise and a glass window breaking as they ate dinner Sunday.

The owner of another business that was hit, Marisco Centro, said the damage will cost him $700.

“Someone took a pop shot at us,” Jorge Espinosa said. “People could have been hurt.”

Police said the white car was seen on East Tremont Avenue while the SUV was involved in one of the incidents Sunday at a Target on the Hutchinson River Parkway. The SUV was last seen heading north on Lafayette Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.