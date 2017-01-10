$10,000 Reward Offered In Shooting Death Of Bronx Mother

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A $10,000 leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects is being offered in connection with the shooting death of a mother of four in the Bronx.

Cindy Diaz, 48, was killed on Boston Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday while she was getting dinner for her children.

Police said an argument between two men turned violent and Diaz was caught in the gunfire. She was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bullet in her torso and arm, but was pronounced dead.

On Monday, police released surveillance video of a man seen leaving the shooting who is wanted for questioning.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward upon an arrest and indictment while the NYPD is offering $7,500 upon the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.