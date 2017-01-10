NYPD: Man Punches Woman In Random Attack At Brooklyn Burger King

Confirmation Hearings For Trump's Attorney General Pick Sen. Jeff Sessions | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

January 10, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Burger King

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released video of a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at a Burger King in Brooklyn last month.

The man punched the woman in the forehead as she passed him at the restaurant on Flatbush Avenue back on Dec. 30, police said.

The attack appears to have been random and unprovoked, police said.

The victim suffered pain, bruising and swelling.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

