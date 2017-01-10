Police Questioning Truck Driver In Crash That Killed Brooklyn Grandfather

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are questioning a truck driver who they say struck and killed a Brooklyn grandfather and drove off.

Rafael Nieves, 85, was crossing Grand Street near Lorimer Street in Williamsburg around 1 p.m. Monday when police said he was hit by a box truck.

“He was crossing the street and the light was red and he was crossing between the truck and the guy just took off and ran him over and just kept going,” said witness Romer Ruiz.

Nieves was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash happened just steps from his family’s home.

“He was our leader, our guardian,” his daughter, Maritza Nieves, said. “He provided for us 24/7.”

A father, a grandfather and a staple in his community.

“Raf was a good guy. Everybody liked Raf,” said resident Juan Lebron.

Police say they had a description of the truck and they were able to trace it to Jersey City, where they are questioning the 45-year-old driver, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Investigators say it’s not clear if the driver realized Nieves was hit. He was not in the crosswalk.

Meanwhile, people in the neighborhood say the area is often used as a shortcut for trucks.

“It’s a direct route right to the Williamsburg Bridge,” one person said.

And it’s not uncommon for people to jay-walk.

“I’m just shocked,” another resident said. “You know, how many times he crossed here?”

For those who knew and loved Nieves, it’s a loss they’re struggling to comprehend.

“He will be dearly missed,” his daughter said.

It’s still not clear if any charges will be filed against the driver.