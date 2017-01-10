More Than 2,000 Pounds Of Chicken Tenders Recalled Due To Possible Plastic Contamination

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than 2,000 pounds of chicken tenders are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.
Ten-pound boxes of “Meal Mart Battered & Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders” with the item code 03-CTB and production code 0246 are subject to the recall. They also have establishment number P-787 inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Schreiber Processing Corp. of Maspeth announced the recall.
They should be thrown out or returned.
They were sold in New York, New Jersey and Washington.
There have been no reports of illness or injuries associated with the recall.
Anyone with additional questions about the recall is asked to call (718) 894-2000 ext. 336.