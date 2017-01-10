Green For 2017: Top Fashion, Decor Trends To Kick Off The New Year

By John Friia

At the end of 2016, The Pantone Color Institute announced that greenery was the official color of the year for 2017. Greenery represents a fresh and revitalizing new year with a reconnection to nature. From home décor to fashion pieces, here are some of the best items for a colorful new year.

PAPYRUS

www.papyrus.com

While PAPYRUS is known for their artistic greeting cards, they also offer costume jewelry that completes any outfit. Whether people are heading to a Broadway show or a dinner at their favorite restaurant, they can add the Niquea.d’s Small Crystal Florette Cuff Bracelet to their attire for a touch of green. The brilliant crystals are different shades of green that come together to create a stunning floral pattern.

Pier 1 Imports

www.pier1.com

New Yorkers that are planning to redecorate their home can head to Pier 1 Imports to add touches of green to their decor. From candles to chairs and baskets, the home décor store offers many items that are the color of the year.

Le Creuset

www.lecreuset.com

Home chefs can add a stylish touch to their kitchen with one of Le Creuset signature dutch ovens in Palm. The color is inspired by the lush and luxurious fringe of green that divides the land and sea. Coming in various sizes, the enamel cast iron dutch oven is the ideal pot to cook a batch of vegetable soup on a cold winter day or bake a loaf bread. The pot enhances the cooking process by an evenly distributing heat and locking in the optimal amount of moisture, which will make any home chef feel like a professional.

Camila Swimwear

www.camilaswimwear.com

While winter is just getting started, New Yorkers are counting down the days for warmer weather. Look to the sun with Camila Swimwear’s colorful San Andres Bikini, accented with green palm leaves that will make people feel they are on the shores of a Caribbean beach. Camila Swimwear supports the non-profit Share The Stoke foundation, which aims to bring children off the streets and teach them surfing.

Gilt

www.gilt.com

One of the best ways New Yorkers can show the color of the year is through fashion. With Gilt, people can browse high-end designers at a discounted price. Men can add a flare of green with a knitted stripe tie from The Tie Bar that is ideal for young and seasoned professionals. Even toddlers can strut in the fashionable shoes with Emel Italian Leather Chukka Boot, which are ideal for winter and spring time walks and playdates.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.