Confirmation Hearings For Trump's Attorney General Pick Sen. Jeff Sessions | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Man Beaten With Hammer In Greenwich Village Robbery

January 10, 2017 7:08 PM
Filed Under: Andrea Grymes, Greenwich Village, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was hit over the head with a hammer and ordered to hand over his money in a brazen attack in Greenwich Village late Monday night.

Even though the victim did as he was told, it didn’t stop the attack. Police say the man was targeted at random and he did not know his attacker.

Tuesday afternoon, the victim is recovering — and some in the neighborhood are on edge.

“Of course it makes me nervous,” one man told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes. “It makes me very concerned.”

The news came as a surprise to many around West 3rd Street.

“I was kind of surprised,” Greenwich Village resident Corey Sherman said. “You don’t hear much of that type of stuff in the area, but anywhere in New York it can happen.”

Police say the 37-year-old victim was walking home just before midnight when the suspect pushed him from behind and hit him in the back of the head with a hammer. The attacker allegedly ordered him to hand over his money.

The victim threw five Euros on the ground and tried to run away — but police say the suspect continued to hit him.

It happened right outside 110 West 3rd St, which is a New York University dormitory.

“This is supposed to be a very safe area,” resident Hannah Bertles said. “Lot of full time residents and students that live in this area.”

Rose DiMarco says the whole city makes her nervous.

“Not just the Village,” she said. “You have to be careful and aware no matter where you are.”

Police sources tell CBS2 the victim moved from France to New York City two months ago for a consulting job and lives in the neighborhood.

Following the attack, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center with lacerations to his face and fluid in his eyes. Police do not have a photograph of the suspect yet, but he is believed to be 5’9″ and around 30-years-old with an average build.

