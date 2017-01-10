Men Targeted Queens Center Mall’s Zales Store On Three Separate Occasions

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for three men who ripped off a Queens jewelry store on separate occasions.
On Friday, October 21, just before 6 p.m. a black male in his early 20s took jewelry out of a case inside the Zales store at the Queens Center Mall.
Just two days later, on Sunday, October 23, a second black male took a display box filled with jewelry from the same store.
Then, on December 31, at 6:35 p.m. three young black men forced open a display shelf, removed jewelry, and fled the scene.
The suspects have all been described as black males in their early 20s.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA(74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.