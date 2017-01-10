Mets, Mejia Go Through Formality Of Agreeing To Contract

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Suspended relief pitcher Jenrry Mejia and the New York Mets went through the formality Tuesday of agreeing to a one-year contract worth $1.976 million, money he will not ever receive.

Mejia was given a lifetime ban from baseball last Feb. 12 after his third positive test under the major league drug program. He remains on the Mets roster on the restricted list, and because he has four years of major league service he was eligible for salary arbitration. However, players serving drug suspensions do not get paid.

Mejia’s salary was cut the maximum 20 percent from his $2.47 million salary last year — money he also did not receive.

MORE: Palladino: Mets Had Smartly Moved On From Mejia Well Before Strike 3

Mejia became the first baseball player given a lifetime ban for PEDs when he tested positive for Boldenone, which athletes have used to increase muscle mass and once was popular for use in horse racing.

He vowed last March to fight the ban. Mejia and his lawyer accused Major League Baseball of orchestrating the third positive test because Mejia refused to implicate another individual, whom they would not identify, in the use of performance-enhancing drugs. MLB denied the allegation.

Mejia, 27, spent parts of five seasons with the Mets. His breakout campaign came in 2014, when he appeared in 63 games and posted a 3.65 ERA and 28 saves. The Dominican right-hander signed with the organization in 2007.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)