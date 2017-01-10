President Obama To Deliver Farewell Speech Tonight In Chicago

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Barack Obama is returning to the city that launched his unlikely political career to give one final speech.
He’ll deliver in Chicago a parting plea to Americans not to lose faith in their future, no matter what they think about their next president.
Obama’s speech before thousands at the McCormick Convention Center on Tuesday evening is his last chance to try to define what his presidency meant for America, and a fitting bookend. Chicago is where the nation’s first black president declared victory in 2008 and where he cultivated his decidedly optimistic brand of American politics.
Obama said in a video preview that he’ll be reflecting on lessons learned from his presidency, including that Americans are fundamentally good and that the democratic system responds to ordinary people pursuing a better future.
Thousands of tickets for the event were distributed free of charge.
Obama leaves office in 10 days.
The speech will be aired live on CBS2, 1010 WINS and WCBS 880 at 9 p.m.
