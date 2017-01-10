Trump’s Attorney General Pick Sen. Jeff Sessions Faces Confirmation Hearings

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general is facing hours of questioning as his confirmation hearing opens in the Senate.

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions is appearing in front of his peers on the Republican-led Judiciary Committee Tuesday and witnesses who support and oppose his nomination will testify on Wednesday.

Democrats are expected to challenge Sessions’ commitment to civil rights and press him on his conservative views on immigration policy. But Republicans have expressed support for him and are expected to secure enough votes needed to confirm him as the country’s top law enforcement official.

In his opening statement, he says the office of attorney general “is not a political position” and anyone who holds it must be faithful to laws and the Constitution.

He says he understands the history of civil rights “and the horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on our African-American brothers and sisters.”

Democrats have questioned Sessions’ record on civil rights and whether he would be able to be independent of Trump’s administration. They also are likely to press him on his hard-line stance on immigration policy.

As the hearings began, several demonstrators interrupted Sessions every few minutes during his opening statement.

Two men wearing Klu Klux Klan costumes were also removed from the hearing after they caused a disruption. As security took them out of the room, they yelled, “you can’t arrest me, I am white!” and “white people own this government!”

Civil liberties advocates have seized on Sessions’ voting record and his appearances before groups that espouse harsh views on Muslims and immigrants.

He was rejected for a federal judgeship by the Senate Judiciary Committee 30 years ago amid accusations of racial insensitivity.

