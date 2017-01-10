Trial Begins For Man Charged In Fiery Southern State Parkway Crash That Killed 2 Kids, Dad

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The trial of a Queens man, who is charged with causing a fiery crash on the Southern State Parkway that claimed the lives of a father and his two children, got underway Tuesday.

Prosecutors told the jury they’ll present scientific and video evidence, as well as eyewitness testimony, that 26-year-old Oniel Sharpe Jr. was speeding and intoxicated when he slammed into a car carrying a family home from a church gathering in July 2015.

“I am convinced that we will prove our case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Suffolk District Attorney Tom Spota said.

Ancio Ostane, 37, and his children — 8-year-old Andy and 4-year-old Sephora — were killed. Ostane’s wife escaped the burning vehicle with minor injuries, and watched helplessly, WCBS 880’s Mike Xirinachs reported.

“To see a woman trying to get into her car, her children are burning to death, her husband is burning to death, it’s tragic, tragic, tragic,” Spota said.

The defense denies intoxication, alleging Sharpe was one of several drivers involved in the tragedy, not caused by him, Xirinachs reported.

Sharpe is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, drunk driving and other crimes.

The trial is expected to last about a month.