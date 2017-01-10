Classified U.S. Report Says Russia Gathered Compromising Data On Trump

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — An annex to a classified intelligence report reportedly contains unverified details that Russia has potentially compromising information on President-elect Donald Trump.

Several government and intelligence officials told CBS News the information came from a former British intelligence officer deemed credible, and the information was given to U.S. intelligence last year.

U.S. intelligence is in the process of corroborating the details of what the Russians may have, but the officials tell CBS News that the former British investigator and his network is credible. Because this information is so sensitive, the annex was not part of the classified report that was distributed to a wider group of people last week.

A source told CBS News the classified report was given to President Barack Obama, Trump himself, and eight top Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

It is unclear whether this was actually discussed with Mr. Trump or just part of the materials presented to him during his briefing last Friday.

Trump seemed to respond to the report on Twitter, dismissing it as “fake news.”

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen disputed parts of an unverified report published by Buzzfeed, calling it, “a fake news story.” The Buzzfeed document claimed Cohen went to Prague to meet with Russian officials and that he is in a “covert relationship with Russia.”

“There is no truth to any of the statements in the reports,” Cohen said to CBS News. “I’ve never been to Prague. In September, I was taking my son to meet with the USC coach. In July of 2016, I was in Capri with my wife for her birthday. I’ve never been to Russia.”