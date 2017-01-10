LISTEN: Victor Cruz Says He Prefers To Return ‘Home’ To Giants In 2017

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Victor Cruz says he’d like to remain a Giant but is prepared for the possibility that he might be wearing a different uniform next season.

In an interview with WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Tuesday, the Giants wide receiver at first said he didn’t know if he would return to the Giants in 2017. But Cruz then added: “I feel good about my chances of coming back. That’s always where my inkling goes. That’s always my thought process because that’s home.”

However, the Paterson, New Jersey, native said he understands football is a business.

“I’ve just got to go into this understanding all aspects of it and then at the same time making the best decision for me and my family,” Cruz said.



“Football will continue for Victor Cruz,” he vowed.

The 30-year-old wide receiver has two more years remaining on his contract, but he is set to count $9.4 million against the salary cap. Before this past season, Cruz agreed to have his salary cut from $7.9 million to $1.3 million.

Returning after missing most of the previous two seasons with injuries, Cruz caught 39 passes for 586 yards with one touchdown for the Giants, who went 11-5 and were eliminated in the wild-card round of the playoffs by the Packers.

“I think I did well coming back off of two years pretty much of injuries, and I feel like I showed some explosiveness, some playmaking ability and some catching ability,” Cruz said. “I’m excited for what’s to come, and I’m excited for what I put on film this year.”

Francesa also asked Cruz if he is concerned about how he might be viewed because of his relationship with Odell Beckham Jr. Cruz was one of the receivers who accompanied Beckham on the controversial Miami boat ride six days before the playoffs began, which some critics have charged was a sign those players were not focused enough on the upcoming game.

“Obviously, being lumped into the entire scenario, I’m an adult,” Cruz said. “I understand exactly what I was getting myself into. This isn’t something that was a mystery to me or something I was shocked at. I mean, I understood where we were going and what we were doing, but it was on our day off in good fun. So there’s nothing wrong with that, and I think it gets really overhyped for whatever reason.”

Cruz also said he isn’t worried about Beckham’s behavior in general after the Pro Bowler allegedly punched a hole in a wall at Lambeau Field following the 38-13 playoff loss.

“I think he is very, very hard on himself, almost to a fault,” Cruz said. “I can’t deny that. Everyone sees that. He’s extremely hard on himself. He demands the best from himself, and when he feels like that demand wasn’t meant, he acts on that. And although his acts may not be positive in terms of how it gets reported and made a lot larger than what it is, but we understand that, and I understand what type of person of he is.”

To listen to the full interview, click on the audio player above.