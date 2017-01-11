1/11 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning,
As dawn reveals itself clouds decked in the intermediate skies will depart and thin. This will reveal the sun in all of its atomic splendor.
Rays will beam down on us warming the skin with temps getting close to 50 degrees. There is precipitation looming in the moons low lit bath of dust.
After midnight we can expect another swath of wet weather. An even warmer scenario sets the stage Thursday. We could see number normal for April. Have a lovely day.
G