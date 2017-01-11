CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
Trump's Secretary Of State Pick Rex Tillerson Faces Senate Confirmation Hearing | Watch | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Baby Girl Fights For Life After Being Found With Broken Bones In The Bronx

January 11, 2017 10:48 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A young girl around 2 months old is fighting for life after being rushed to a Bronx hospital with broken bones and other injuries, according to police.

At around 10 a.m. Tuesday authorities responded to calls of a child having difficulty breathing at Honeywell Avenue in East 181st Street in Bronx.

The child was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where, upon further examination, they found her to be suffering from broken bones including a spinal fracture, broken tibia, broken rib and an injury to the femur.

The child also had hemorrhages in her eyes, which could be a sign of shaken baby syndrome, 1010 WINS reported.

The child was transferred to Montefiore Medical Center in critical condition.

The child’s mother and father have both been taken in for questioning. No one has been charged with a crime as yet.

“We are deeply concerned by this troubling news and are investigating the circumstances leading to this incident, along with the NYPD,” an Administration for Children’s Services spokesperson said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia