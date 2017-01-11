Baby Girl Fights For Life After Being Found With Broken Bones In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A young girl around 2 months old is fighting for life after being rushed to a Bronx hospital with broken bones and other injuries, according to police.
At around 10 a.m. Tuesday authorities responded to calls of a child having difficulty breathing at Honeywell Avenue in East 181st Street in Bronx.
The child was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where, upon further examination, they found her to be suffering from broken bones including a spinal fracture, broken tibia, broken rib and an injury to the femur.
The child also had hemorrhages in her eyes, which could be a sign of shaken baby syndrome, 1010 WINS reported.
The child was transferred to Montefiore Medical Center in critical condition.
The child’s mother and father have both been taken in for questioning. No one has been charged with a crime as yet.
“We are deeply concerned by this troubling news and are investigating the circumstances leading to this incident, along with the NYPD,” an Administration for Children’s Services spokesperson said.