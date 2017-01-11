CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Back Stories: ‘A Plane Landed In The Hudson’

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back January 11, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, Miracle On The Hudson, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — As WCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates 50 years of covering news in New York, we bring you a new daily series, called WCBS Back Stories, sharing new stories about the people, places and events that marked the past five decades.

Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

It began with calls to the newsroom: “A plane landed in the Hudson,” and within moments the pictures began to show up on the TVs in the studio. A commercial airliner had in fact landed in the Hudson River. Reporter Rich Lamb, who was in the newsroom conducting interviews about the inauguration of Barack Obama, was rushed into the studio to talk about the image on the screen before him. In this backstory – WCBS Anchor Steve Scott remembers the first moments of what was soon to be known as “The Miracle on the Hudson.”

Related: From The Vault: ‘Miracle On The Hudson’ In 2009 

One of the most important jobs of a reporter is to find someone to talk to about the story. Sometimes those people are family and friends. This was the case while covering the story of the Miracle on the Hudson when WCBS News and Programming Director Tim Scheld learned a close friend was on board Flight 1549. 

By chance, reporter Peter Haskell was covering a story on blocks away from where Flight 1549 landed in the Hudson. After his producer learned of the planes location from police scanners, Peter was on his way and at the scene within minutes. But that scene began moving as the river’s current took the plane south, so Peter soon gave chase.

Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia