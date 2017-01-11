LISTEN: Ben McAdoo Tells WFAN He’s Already Working To Fix Giants’ Offense

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ben McAdoo sounds like a coach determined to turn around the Giants’ anemic offense before next season, but he’s also not going to bank on an encore from his stellar defense.

“We can’t expect to come back and just play great defense because we played great defense, because that doesn’t work,” McAdoo told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Wednesday. “Last year, we scored points on offense, but this year we didn’t. It’s a loser’s mentality to think you’re going to carry anything over from year to year, and we’ve got to use this as a driving force.

“We have to get back to work. We have to go through the monotony. We have to go through the details. We have to go through the pain and growing pains of it, and we’ve got to work to get better. … We’ve got to come back hungry and a little bit angry.”

The Giants went 11-5 in the regular season before being eliminated by the Packers in the wild-card round Sunday, 38-13.



While the defense excelled, especially over the second half of the season, the offense sputtered, ranking 25th in the NFL in yards and 26th in points.

McAdoo said he’s already began troubleshooting.

“We have to look at everything,” he said. “We’re going to look at coahching. We’re going to look at teaching. We’re going to look at who we’re playing and how we’re playing them and the personnel and what we can add to help fix it and create competition. And we’ve got to get a fix because we didn’t play good enough offense to get where we want to go.”

When asked if he expected any changes on his coaching staff, McAdoo said his assistants did “a tremendous job” and some “may have some opportunities elsewhere.”