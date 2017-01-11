Bon Jovi Launches Opening Act Contest Ahead Of 2017 Tour

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — If you’ve ever dreamed on being on stage with Bon Jovi, this is your chance — if you’ve got what it takes.

More: Small Music Venues For Local Bands

The New Jersey-based band is auditioning opening acts for their upcoming tour, letting local artists show off their stuff for a chance to perform when the band makes a stop in their designated city.

Here’s your chance to open for us in a city near you! Enter our Opening Act Contest! https://t.co/sXpxCZ6wsa pic.twitter.com/mt0TgFHPc8 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 10, 2017

Bon Jovi is asking anyone interested to post videos of themselves performing to the band’s Facebook page.

Officials from concert promotion company LiveNation will select the finalists, and Bon Jovi management will then pick winners from the finalists to perform 20-minute sets.

Dozens of bands, with sounds ranging from classic rock to pop and acoustic, have already applied.

Jon Bon Jovi says his fledgling band was given the opportunity to open for huge headliners, and he wants to “pay it forward” to today’s lesser known acts.

The band kicks off their nationwide “This House Is Not For Sale Tour” in Greenville, South Carolina on Feb. 8. The tour will wrap up in Toronto on April 11.

They’ll be at Madison Square Garden on April 7 and 8.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)