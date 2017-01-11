Boomer & Carton: Good Riddance To Rose

January 11, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

As Boomer and Craig started the “hump day” edition of their wildly popular radio program, it became immediately evident that they think “the bloom is off the Rose.”

The guys started things off by taking a long, hard look at the ever-evolving Derrick Rose situation, as the Knicks opted to fine their point guard for going AWOL prior to Monday’s game, rather than handing down some sort of suspension.

Needless to say, Craig was not thrilled, while Boomer lamented that things are playing out just as he thought they would.

Have a listen.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia