Boomer & Carton: Good Riddance To Rose

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
As Boomer and Craig started the “hump day” edition of their wildly popular radio program, it became immediately evident that they think “the bloom is off the Rose.”
The guys started things off by taking a long, hard look at the ever-evolving Derrick Rose situation, as the Knicks opted to fine their point guard for going AWOL prior to Monday’s game, rather than handing down some sort of suspension.
Needless to say, Craig was not thrilled, while Boomer lamented that things are playing out just as he thought they would.
Have a listen.