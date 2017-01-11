Judge To Hear Appeal In Christie Bridgegate Misconduct Complaint

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A judge will hear an appeal today in the citizen’s complaint case of official misconduct by Republican Gov. Chris Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

The complaint, filed by retired Teaneck firefighter William Brennan, alleges Christie “knowingly refrained from ordering that his subordinates take all necessary action to re-open local access lanes” from Fort Lee that had been “closed with the purpose to injure Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich” for not endorsing Christie’s re-election bid.

The complaint claims residents were “deprived the benefit and enjoyment of their community.”

In October, a judge found probable cause for Brennan’s complaint to proceed in the courts. Christie is appealing that ruling.

Brennan had argued that a special prosecutor is needed to remove the appearance of a conflict of interest. Attorney General Chris Porrino and Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal, both appointed by Christie, have recused themselves from the case, but Brennan argued that their subordinates also should be recused.

Attorney Craig Carpenito, representing Christie, and the attorney general’s office argued that Brennan, as a citizen making a complaint, doesn’t have the standing to call for a special prosecutor and that there is no legislative mechanism to appoint one.

In 2015, a judge convicted Bridget Kelly, Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, a top appointee to the authority that operates the bridge, of fraud, conspiracy and misusing the bridge for improper purposes. Prosecutors said they engineered traffic jams to retaliate against Sokolich.

Both Kelly and Baroni have filed motions for new trials in connection to the case.

Christie wasn’t charged and has denied any involvement in the scheme or its cover-up.