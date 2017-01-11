Cuomo’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Between Albany And NYC

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Stewart International Airport in Orange County Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

The helicopter made the emergency landing at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor around 4 p.m., sources told CBS2.

Cuomo was on his way to New York City from Albany for meetings at the time. He delivered a State of the State address at SUNY Albany earlier in the day.

En route to the city, the New York State Police helicopter filled with fumes that smelled like smoke, and thus, the pilot decided to make the landing, Cuomo’s office said.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the cause was being investigated and the helicopter was undergoing maintenance, the governor’s office said.

Cuomo was on the helicopter with two aides, along with security and the pilot. No one was injured, and Cuomo was safely transported back to the city, the governor’s office said.