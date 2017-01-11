Former DOT Commissioner Proposes Pedestrian Plaza Near Trump Tower

CBS2_header-logo
January 11, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Fifth Avenue pedestrian plaza, Peter Haskell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a controversial proposal to make it easier to maneuver around Trump Tower, all the way down to the Empire State Building.

Former Department of Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan is suggesting a Fifth Avenue pedestrian plaza from 59th Street to 34th Street to help businesses struggling due to security restrictions surrounding the president-elect’s home.

“The problem right now is that the street is not working for anyone and businesses are suffering,” she said.

The plan calls for turning over three lanes on Fifth Avenue to pedestrians, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.

Sadik-Khan helped plan the pedestrian plazas in Times Square and she insists her proposal for Fifth Avenue would make things better.

“People predicted carmageddon and that didn’t happen,” she said.

Tom Cusick of the Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District says this would cripple stores and move traffic elsewhere.

“You wouldn’t be able to go downtown between Park and Seventh avenue,” Cusick said. “It’s a terrible idea.”

Cusick believes banning cars will make it worse.

“Part of the reason people aren’t coming right now has to do with all of this security that you see,” Cusick said.

Fifth Avenue would still be open for buses and for-hire vehicles.

