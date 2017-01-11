Fire Tears Through Long Island Sanitation Building

ISLANDIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire at a recycling transfer station on Long Island.
More than two dozen fire companies were called in to help fight the inferno which broke out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at Jet Sanitation Service Corp. in Islandia.
“It was a pretty hot fire in a large, floor-spaced warehouse causing a partial collapse of the roof,” Hauppauge Assistant Fire Chief Steven Farren. “It was fully involved when we got here.”
The blaze was fueled by compressed garbage inside the building, where trash is separated.
“Our concerns for the hazmat were actually more liquid holding tanks for hydraulic fluid and diesel fuel and possibly some of the propane cylinders,” Farren said.
It took hours to get this blaze under control.
Parts of Veterans Memorial Highway were shut down due to the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The Suffolk County Arson Squad is investigating.