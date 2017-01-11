Commuter Alert: LIRR Delays, Cancellations Expected For Evening Rush Due To Broken Rail | MTA

‘La La Land’ Inspires Newcomers To Lace Up Their Dancing Shoes

January 11, 2017 6:09 PM
Filed Under: Jennifer McLogan, La La Land, Long Island

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The film “La La Land” is inspiring even those with two left feet to get up and dance.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dance effortlessly like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, bringing movie buffs in for lessons.

“We specialize in teaching people who have never danced before,” said Kimberly Parker, of Fred Astaire Dance Studio on Long Island.

“She says, ‘what would you like to do?’ I said, ‘I want to do what he does, I want to whirl around the floor. I don’t want to stand still, I want to move around,'” said Farmingdale resident Robert Marin.

Marin, a retired police officer, and his wife, Carol, just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, doing the foxtrot and rumba, thanks to recent twice-a-week training.

“Love that movie and we keep telling our friends to go see the movie,” Carol said. “Want to take dance lessons with us?”

Since the film’s release, dance teachers at Fred Astaire studios report a new set of first timers strapping on their dancing shoes.

“It’s always something I’ve wanted to do, and now I’m doing it,” said Smithtown resident Joy Sepe.

“I am a kid with learning disabilities, I have ADD, so I want to inspire other people with ballroom. And ‘La La Land’ is a joyous film, you can’t help but get up and dance,” said 19-year-0ld Madison Sepe.

“I think it’s bringing a lot of people to the field or to the sport that weren’t in it before,” said Smithtown resident A.J. Caro.

Would the Marins say it’s keeping them young?

“Yes it has, and it’s brought us together,” Carol said.

“If you don’t challenge yourself once in a while, why get out of bed in the morning?” Robert agreed.

Some studios in the area have renamed some classes “La La Land,” and say those lessons are the first with waiting lists.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia