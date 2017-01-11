‘La La Land’ Inspires Newcomers To Lace Up Their Dancing Shoes

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The film “La La Land” is inspiring even those with two left feet to get up and dance.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dance effortlessly like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, bringing movie buffs in for lessons.

“We specialize in teaching people who have never danced before,” said Kimberly Parker, of Fred Astaire Dance Studio on Long Island.

“She says, ‘what would you like to do?’ I said, ‘I want to do what he does, I want to whirl around the floor. I don’t want to stand still, I want to move around,'” said Farmingdale resident Robert Marin.

Marin, a retired police officer, and his wife, Carol, just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, doing the foxtrot and rumba, thanks to recent twice-a-week training.

“Love that movie and we keep telling our friends to go see the movie,” Carol said. “Want to take dance lessons with us?”

Since the film’s release, dance teachers at Fred Astaire studios report a new set of first timers strapping on their dancing shoes.

“It’s always something I’ve wanted to do, and now I’m doing it,” said Smithtown resident Joy Sepe.

“I am a kid with learning disabilities, I have ADD, so I want to inspire other people with ballroom. And ‘La La Land’ is a joyous film, you can’t help but get up and dance,” said 19-year-0ld Madison Sepe.

“I think it’s bringing a lot of people to the field or to the sport that weren’t in it before,” said Smithtown resident A.J. Caro.

Would the Marins say it’s keeping them young?

“Yes it has, and it’s brought us together,” Carol said.

“If you don’t challenge yourself once in a while, why get out of bed in the morning?” Robert agreed.

Some studios in the area have renamed some classes “La La Land,” and say those lessons are the first with waiting lists.