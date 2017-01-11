Broken Rail Disrupts Long Island Rail Road Evening Rush Hour Service

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long Island Rail Road commuters could face a rough ride home Wednesday.

Riders can expect cancellations and delays as Amtrak crews repair a broken rail outside one of the East River tunnels.

LINK: LIRR Website

LIRR tickets will be cross-honored on the subway system at the Sutphin Boulevard stop in Jamaica, Union Turnpike station in Kew Gardens, 71st Avenue in Forest Hills, and the Woodside-61st Street stop on the 7 line at Woodside.

Due broken rail expect cancelations, delays during evening's rush. W/B LIRR service will be suspended at Jamaica and Woodside between 5&7PM. — LIRR (@LIRR) January 11, 2017

Thirteen trains are being canceled for the evening rush, according to the LIRR.

Babylon Branch

The 4:34 p.m. train from Penn due Babylon at 5:39 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 4:37 p.m. train from Penn due Wantagh at 5:27 p.m., stopping at Rockville Centre and all local stops to Babylon.

The 4:57 p.m. train from Penn due Wantagh at 5:42 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:03 p.m. train from Penn due Freeport at 5:46 p.m., stopping at Rockville Centre, Baldwin, Freeport, Merrick, Bellmore and Wantagh.

The 5:19 p.m. train from Penn due Wantagh at 6:06 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:24 p.m. train from Penn due Freeport at 6:10 p.m., stopping at Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre and all local stops to Wantagh.

The 5:40 p.m. train from Penn due Seaford at 6:30 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:47 p.m. train from Penn due Freeport at 6:31 p.m., stopping at Rockville Centre and all local stops to Seaford.

The 6:05 p.m. train from Penn due Wantagh at 6:51 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 6:10 p.m. train from Penn due Freeport at 6:54 p.m., stopping at Rockville Centre and all local stops to Wantagh.

Long Beach Branch

The 4:40 p.m. train from Penn due Long Beach at 5:37 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:00 p.m. train from Penn due Long Beach 5:55 p.m., stopping at Jamaica, Locust Manor and all local stops to Long Beach.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 6:30 p.m. train from Penn due Huntington at 7:32 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 6:35 p.m. train from Penn due Hicksville at 7:22 p.m., stopping at Jamaica, New Hyde Park and all local stops to Huntington.

Port Washington Branch

The 4:22 p.m. train from Penn due Port Washington at 4:58 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 4:25 p.m. train from Penn due Great Neck at 5:02 p.m., stopping at Woodside and all local stops to Port Washington except Mets-Willets Point.

The 4:43 p.m. train from Penn due Port Washington at 5:21 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 4:46 p.m. train from Penn due Great Neck at 5:23 p.m., stopping at Woodside and all local stops to Port Washington except Mets-Willets Point.

The 5:11 p.m. train from Penn due Port Washington at 5:47 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:14 p.m. train from Penn due Great Neck at 5:45 p.m., stopping at Bayside and all local stops to Port Washington except Mets-Willets Point.

The 5:26 p.m. train from Penn due Port Washington at 6:04 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:29 p.m. train from Penn due Great Neck at 6:05 p.m., stopping at Woodside and all local stops to Port Washington except Mets-Willets Point.

The 5:50 p.m. train from Penn due Great Neck at 6:19 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 5:56 p.m. train from Penn due Great Neck at 6:31 p.m., stopping at Woodside and all local stops to Great Neck except Mets-Willets Point.

The 6:11 p.m. train from Penn due Port Washington at 6:48 p.m. is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 6:14 p.m. train from Penn due Great Neck at 6:49 p.m., stopping at Woodside and all local stops to Port Washington except Mets-Willets Point.

Westbound Service to Penn Station

Starting at 4:30 p.m., Penn Station-bound trains will be terminated at Jamaica, where LIRR customers can transfer to the E train. As an alternative for service to Penn Station, customers can take the LIRR to Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn to connect with the Manhattan-bound 2/3 lines.

Port Washington Branch trains will terminate at Woodside, where customers can transfer to the 7 train.