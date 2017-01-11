88-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed By Car In Sheepshead Bay

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — An 88-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Brooklyn, police say.
Authorities say officers responded around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday to a 911 call of a collision involving a pedestrian on Ocean Parkway in Sheepshead Bay.
When officers arrived they found Feliks Dadiomov, of Brooklyn, lying on the street with severe head and facial trauma. He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The NYPD says Dadiomov was within a marked crosswalk when he was hit while attempting to cross Ocean Parkway against the pedestrian traffic signal.
Authorities say the 28-year-old man who was driving a 2013 Honda Civic remained at the scene.
No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.
