Police Release New Image, Video Of Vehicle Linked To Bronx Marble-Throwing Vandalism

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –Police on Wednesday released surveillance video of a vehicle they believe was involved in one of several incidents of marble-throwing vandalism in the Bronx.

Dozens of incidents were reported in one area, all of them on Sunday evening.

At 8:24 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man had his vehicle parked on the street at 183rd Street and Southern Boulevard when the suspects, driving a gray Chevrolet Suburban, used an unknown object to shoot marbles into the street and break the victim’s passenger-side window, police said.

The suspects fled west on 183rd Street toward Crotona Avenue in their vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The NYPD earlier said the occupants of the two vehicles, a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle and a white four-door sedan with dark tinted windows, drove through the borough and shot a paintball or BB gun filled with marbles at restaurants and businesses.

A deli on East Fordham Road was also targeted. The cashier was behind the counter when all of a sudden the owner said he heard the sound of the glass breaking.

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus on East Tremont Avenue and Latting Street was also hit.

Police said the white car was seen on East Tremont Avenue while the SUV was involved in one of the incidents Sunday at a Target on the Hutchinson River Parkway. The SUV was last seen heading north on Lafayette Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.