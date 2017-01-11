WATCH: Rex Tillerson Testifies At Senate Confirmation Hearing | Live Coverage On CBSN

7 Sought After Police Say 50 MetroCards Swiped From Bronx High School

January 11, 2017 9:00 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a group of men who allegedly swiped 50 MetroCards from a Bronx high school.

It happened last November at Monroe High School, located at 1300 Boynton Ave.

Police said the seven suspects got in to the school by pulling up a metal gate at the rear of the building leading to the basement.

They got inside, took the MetroCards and ran off, police said.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia