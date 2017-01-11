7 Sought After Police Say 50 MetroCards Swiped From Bronx High School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a group of men who allegedly swiped 50 MetroCards from a Bronx high school.
It happened last November at Monroe High School, located at 1300 Boynton Ave.
Police said the seven suspects got in to the school by pulling up a metal gate at the rear of the building leading to the basement.
They got inside, took the MetroCards and ran off, police said.
