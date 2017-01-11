Mets, Zack Wheeler Avoid Arbitration, Agree On $800K Deal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Zack Wheeler and the Mets have avoided arbitration by agreeing on a one-year, $800,000 contract for this season.

WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported on the deal Wednesday.

Wheeler, 26, has not pitched in the majors since 2014. The right-hander tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm and underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2015.

The Mets expected Wheeler to return midway through last season, but his elbow suffered a setback after he made his first rehab appearance for the Class-A St. Lucie Mets in August.

In 2014, Wheeler was 11-11 with a 3.54 ERA. In 185 1/3 innings, he struck out 187 batters and walked 79.