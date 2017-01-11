Commuter Alert: LIRR Delays, Cancellations Expected For Evening Rush Due To Broken Rail | MTA

Mets, Zack Wheeler Avoid Arbitration, Agree On $800K Deal

January 11, 2017 5:42 PM
Filed Under: New York Mets, Zack Wheeler

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Zack Wheeler and the Mets have avoided arbitration by agreeing on a one-year, $800,000 contract for this season.

WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported on the deal Wednesday.

Wheeler, 26, has not pitched in the majors since 2014. The right-hander tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm and underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2015.

MORE: Palladino: Wheeler To The ‘Pen? Not The Worst Idea Given Mets’ Needs

The Mets expected Wheeler to return midway through last season, but his elbow suffered a setback after he made his first rehab appearance for the Class-A St. Lucie Mets in August.

In 2014, Wheeler was 11-11 with a 3.54 ERA. In 185 1/3 innings, he struck out 187 batters and walked 79.

