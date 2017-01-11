SEE IT: Noah Syndergaard’s Fake Mixtape Drops On Instagram

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It might be January, but Noah Syndergaard’s social media game is in midseason form.
The Mets pitcher — one of the more entertaining pro athletes you can follow on social media — posted to Instagram on Tuesday night a fake track listing for his personal mixtape. On it, Syndergaard’s song titles take jabs at Chase Utley, Bartolo Colon and even Mr. Met.
It even includes a “Parental Advisory” warning for explicit content.