Officials: NYC Traffic Deaths Drop To Record Low, Pedestrian Deaths Up

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Traffic deaths in New York City have declined for the third straight year, dropping to a record low 229 in 2016.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the downward trend in traffic deaths shows his Vision Zero traffic-safety campaign is working.

The 229 traffic fatalities in 2016 included pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and people in cars. The number fell from 234 in 2015.

City officials say 229 is the lowest number of traffic deaths ever recorded.

Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Ryan Russo says the drop is directly related to education, enforcement and traffic calming measures, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.

“The first three years of Vision Zero, 2014, 15 and 16, were the safest three-year period since record keeping began in 1910,” Russo said.

But after two years of major declines, crashes dropped only slightly last year, and pedestrian deaths increased slightly to 144, up from 139 in 2015.

The first few days of 2017 have already seen several pedestrian traffic deaths.

The latest was 88-year-old Feliks Dadiomov, who was hit by a car at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Dadiomov was trying to cross Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn against the light.

“Obviously there is more work to be done, but what we are certain of is that the strategy and the approach we’re doing is saving lives,” Russo said.

Russo said the city has installed treatments to slow left turn at 107 intersections and created 770 pedestrian “head starts,” which allow pedestrians to cross the street before traffic is released.

Juan Martinez, of the DOT, says they will keep working on making improvements, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported.

“We’re confident that the gains we’ve made so far are an indication that the overall strategy is working and is effective,” Martinez said. “And the work that we’re going to do this year is going to make the city safer.

On Tuesday, Citi Bike announced a new laser light pilot program aimed at improving safety for bicyclists. The company plans to install laser lights that will project the image of a bicycle on the road up to 20 feet ahead of the cyclist — letting pedestrians, cars, and other vehicles on the road know the bike is sharing the roadway.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)