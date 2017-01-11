1/11 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis

Sun will give way to some clouds this afternoon, but it will feel much better out there. Expect highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

It will become cloudy into the first half of the evening with rain and showers filling in thereafter. Temps will warm into the low 50s or so by daybreak.

Tomorrow will be quiet for the most part around here, but showers will swing through our NW counties, so we’ll have to leave in a 30 percent chance or so for some rain. As for temps, they’ll be soaring pretty high for this time of the year: upper 50s!

As for Friday, our winds will shift back to the north and west, ushering in a cooler, drier air mass. Highs that day won’t be quite as warm — upper 40s or so.