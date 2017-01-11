Wake To Be Held For Hero NYPD Detective Steven McDonald

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A wake will be held Wednesday and Thursday in Nassau County for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald.

The viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. both days at St. Agnes Parish Center on North Village Avenue in Rockville Center.

McDonald died Tuesday at a Long Island hospital where he’d been admitted Friday after suffering a heart attack. Dozens of officers lined up outside the hospital as they transported his body to the funeral home.

“No one could have predicted that Steven would touch so many people, in New York and around the world,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said. “Like so many cops, Steven joined the NYPD to make a difference in people’s lives. And he accomplished that every day. He is a model for each of us as we go about our daily lives.”

It was a life that touched so many, from the admiration of his fellow citizens to earning the adoration of those who shared his faith. McDonald’s death is leaving a community with heavy hearts.

“We Catholics had a special pride in him. He took his faith so seriously and he lived it,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan said. “Character, heart, virtue, love, light.”

McDonald was appointed to the NYPD on July 16, 1984. He was investigating a bicycle robbery in Central Park on July 12, 1986 when he was shot three times.

One bullet tore into McDonald’s neck, followed quickly by another to his wrist and a third that lodged behind his right eye. It was the first shot that pierced his spinal column, paralyzing him.

Doctors told McDonald’s wife, Patti McDonald, who was three months pregnant, that he wouldn’t live through the afternoon.

But McDonald survived. He was left quadriplegic and had to breathe on a ventilator.

Mcdonald says it was on the day of his son’s baptism, March 1, 1987, that he chose to forgive Shavod Jones, the teen who shot him.

“Had I sought revenge, I would have been a dead man already,” McDonald said. “Forgiveness grows understanding and tolerance.”

He never wavered from that stance. In the years after the shooting, McDonald became one of the world’s foremost pilgrims for peace. He took his message of forgiveness to Israel, Northern Ireland and Bosnia.

The New York Rangers set up the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award in his name, and every season the team honored him and his family on the ice.

“Rest in peace, Steven McDonald,” the Rangers tweeted Tuesday. “Our friend. Our hero. Above and beyond.”

The television cameras and media attention disappeared, but McDonald’s commitment endured. He kept a busy schedule speaking at schools around the country, relentlessly retelling his story to anyone who would listen. Lifted into a modified van, he traveled to hundreds of appearances each year.

The president of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, Patrick Lynch, said McDonald “was a powerful force for all that is good and is an inspiration to all of us.”

Dolan called McDonald “an icon of mercy and forgiveness, a prophet of the dignity of all human life.”

“I’m using this word purposely — we had a real saint on our hands,” Dolan said. “He was really a prophet. He was really an icon.”

Jones, the teenage shooter, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder and spent much of his time in prison getting into trouble.

McDonald reached out, sending him stationery and asking to start a dialogue. The two wrote letters for a while, but the correspondence ended when McDonald turned down a request to help Jones’ family seek parole.

In 2010, his son Conor McDonald decided to follow his father, joining the NYPD and became a sergeant last year. In 2007, Patti McDonald was elected mayor of Malverne.

McDonald’s funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)