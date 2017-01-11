Woman, 64, Attacked By Younger Woman On Subway In Queens, NYPD Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A younger woman repeatedly punched a 64-year-old woman in the face on an E Train in Jackson Heights, Queens this week during a quarrel over a seat, police said.
Around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, the two women got into a quarrel over the seat on the train as it approached the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street stop, police said. The quarrel escalated into a physical assault, and the younger woman began punching the older woman, police said.
The assailant was described as being about 30 years old.
