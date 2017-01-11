Rex Tillerson Faces Confirmation Hearing For Secretary Of State

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Friend of Russia and foe of sanctions in his corporate life, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of state, Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, is facing lawmakers at his confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

He told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that it’s a “fair assumption” Russian President Vladimir Putin knew about Moscow’s meddling in America’s 2016 presidential election.

Tillerson said that he’s not privy to the detailed intelligence about Russia’s hacking. But he said he read the declassified report released last week about Russia’s interference.

“That report clearly is troubling and indicates that all of the actions you just described were undertaken,” Tillerson said.

In response to a question from Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, he said he would not describe Putin as a “war criminal.”

Rubio says Russia’s support for Syrian President Bashar Assad and bombing in Aleppo should not make it hard to say that Putin is responsible for war crimes.

Rubio has said he has “serious concerns” about Tillerson as America’s top diplomat.

Tillerson is a break in a longstanding tradition of secretaries of state with extensive military, legislative, political or diplomatic experience. Yet his supporters say the oil man’s career at a mammoth multinational is proof he has the skills to succeed as America’s top diplomat.

