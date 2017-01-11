NJ Man Who Didn’t Believe House Was On Fire Saved From Blaze, Police Say

SPARTA, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey home was completely destroyed in a fire that engulfed the residence Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the home on Maple Parkway in Sparta at around 3:25 p.m.

Sparta police say the owner of the home did not initially realize the residence was on fire.

Sparta police told NJ.com that Cpl. Frank Schomp rushed let the homeowner know that his house was partially engulfed in flames. Sgt. Dennis Proctor says Schomp knocked on the man’s door to tell him, but the man didn’t believe him.

Schomp was able to get the man to leave the residence. He was taken to Newtown Medical Center for evaluation.

Proctor said the Sparta Fire Department, the Andover Fire Department, the Byram Fire Department and the Ogdensburg Fire Department helped extinguish the fire.

Authorities say two dogs may have died in the blaze.

No other injuries were reported.

Proctor says the fire appears to have been accidentally caused by discarded embers from a wood burning stove.

