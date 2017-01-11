Suffolk County Officials: Veterans Organizations Still Need To Submit Paperwork For Marathon Payout

CBS2_header-logo
January 11, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Long Island, Sophia Hall, Suffolk County

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some veterans organizations in Suffolk County are still waiting for proceeds that were promised to them from the county’s inaugural marathon, which was held in September 2015.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone organized the annual race as a way to benefit local veterans groups. But last week, representatives from 19 different nonprofits said they had yet to receive their cut of the money raised.

According to a county spokesperson Wednesday, four organizations have received their funds and three others have submitted the necessary paperwork, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported. 

“The remaining organizations still have outstanding paperwork needed to process the disbursement of their funds, and we have been actively working to obtain the required documents, and in some instances have visited these organization on site to further our efforts to assist them in completing the required paperwork,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

However, Rev. Fred Miller from the Suffolk County American Legion told Hall that he’s filled out paperwork for the promised $4,000 three times.

“They tell me now that some of the checks are going to go out this week, even though last week they said they’d be out last week,” he said. “They’re coming out this week, now they tell me.”

Miller said the money will be put toward a program the organization established to help those battling PTSD.

 

