Cuomo Wants To Create Recovery High Schools For Teen Heroin Addicts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to open recovery high schools to help teens struggling with heroin addiction.
Coumo said many teen addicts leave recovery and are offered drugs the first day back at school. The recovery schools would provide safe havens where young addicts can learn and be supported in a drug-free environment.
Mamaroneck Mayor Norman Rosenbloom, who has been hosting community forums on heroin, calls the proposal an “excellent idea.”
“It is time for people to be aware and cognizant of what’s going on, especially the parents. The kids know what’s going on. You go to any high school in this country and they’ll tell you who’s selling, and what drugs you want,” Rosenbloom said.
The heroin epidemic continues to claim lives in New York.
On Monday in New Rochelle police administered the heroin antidote to three men in their 20s. One died, two survived.