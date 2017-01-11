Trump Promises More Factory Jobs, Repeats Pledge To Be ‘The Greatest Jobs Producer God Ever Created’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President-elect Donald Trump highlighted his direct outreach to companies Wednesday, repeating his campaign pledge to be “the greatest jobs producer that God ever created.”
At his first news conference since his election, Trump beamed over plans by Fiat Chrysler to add 2,000 jobs at plants in Michigan and Ohio.
He also noted that Ford would not be building a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico and would instead update an existing Michigan factory and add 700 jobs.
Trump had called on Ford to not open a new factory in Mexico, although economic forces beyond the incoming administration’s direct control such as gasoline prices also influenced the decision.
Trump said additional factory job announcements would be coming, saying, “I hope General Motors will be following.”
The president-elect added that he wants to bring overseas pharmaceutical manufacturing jobs to the United States, although he plans to negotiate on the prices the government pays for medication.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)