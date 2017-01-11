Trump To Face Questions On Russia Hacking, Business Ties

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President-elect Donald Trump will hold his first full news conference Wednesday since winning the 2016 presidential election.

The last time Trump held a news conference, he was plunging into a heated general election campaign with Hillary Clinton and suggested Russia could help dig up some of his rival’s emails.

Nearly six months and a presidential campaign victory later, the president-elect will step before reporters again to face questions about what role he believes Russia played in the election year hacking of Democratic groups, interference the intelligence community says was intended to help the Republican defeat Clinton.

Trump has challenged that assessment and has yet to say whether a full briefing with intelligence officials last week did anything to sway him.

Several government and intelligence officials told CBS News that an addendum to the classified intelligence report on Russia’s efforts to interfere in the U.S. election contained unverified details of potentially compromising information that Russia has gathered on the president-elect.

Sources say the information originally came from a former British intelligence officer who is considered credible. It was turned over to U.S. intelligence last year.

It’s not clear if the possible compromising information was discussed with Trump or just given to him during his briefing last Friday. U.S. officials are said to be in the process of corroborating what information the Russians may have.

The addendum was not part of the classified report that was distributed to a wider group of people last week.

A source told CBS News the classified report was given to President Barack Obama, Trump himself and eight top Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Shortly after news reports were published about the briefing, Trump tweeted: “FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!”

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

He tweeted Wednesday morning, “Russia has never tried to use leverage over me.”

In capital letters, he added, “I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” A few minutes earlier, he repeated Russia’s denial of the reports, which he called, “Very unfair!”

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

In another tweet, he said, “Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

At the late morning news conference in the Trump Tower lobby, the president-elect is also expected to face questions about how he plans to disentangle himself from his family-owned international real estate development, property management and licensing business.

