CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
Live Now: President-Elect Trump Holds Press ConferenceWatch | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Trump: If Putin Likes Donald Trump, That’s An Asset Not A Liability

President-Elect Also Vows To Immediately Repeal & Replace 'Obamacare' January 11, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Trump

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In his first press conference since being elected president, Donald Trump gave credit to former Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus for keeping the RNC from being hacked by “ordering a strong hacking defense” against the RNC.

He added that the DNC was totally opened to be hacked.

Trump also talked about Russia and hacking allegations and his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Guess what folks, if Putin likes Donald Trump, that’s called an asset not a liability,” Trump told reporters.

Trump also said the United States is ‘hacked by everybody.’

The president-elect’s incoming press secretary, Sean Spicer, opened the news conference by condemning the publication of a dossier on Trump and Russia as “outrageous and irresponsible.”

“The report is not an intelligence report, plain and simple,” Spicer said. “For all the talk lately about fake news, this political witch hunt by some in the media is based on some of the most flimsy reporting and is frankly shameful and disgraceful.”

“A thing like that should have never been written, it should never have been had, and it should certainly never have been released,” Trump said.

Trump also said the only people who care about his tax returns are reporters, not the American people because he “won” and “became president.”

During a question and answer session, Trump called Obamacare a “total disaster” and said he is going to immediately repeal and replace it.

“We are going to have a healthcare that is far less expensive and far better,” Trump said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia