Trump: If Putin Likes Donald Trump, That’s An Asset Not A Liability

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In his first press conference since being elected president, Donald Trump gave credit to former Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus for keeping the RNC from being hacked by “ordering a strong hacking defense” against the RNC.

He added that the DNC was totally opened to be hacked.

Trump also talked about Russia and hacking allegations and his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Guess what folks, if Putin likes Donald Trump, that’s called an asset not a liability,” Trump told reporters.

Trump also said the United States is ‘hacked by everybody.’

The president-elect’s incoming press secretary, Sean Spicer, opened the news conference by condemning the publication of a dossier on Trump and Russia as “outrageous and irresponsible.”

“The report is not an intelligence report, plain and simple,” Spicer said. “For all the talk lately about fake news, this political witch hunt by some in the media is based on some of the most flimsy reporting and is frankly shameful and disgraceful.”

“A thing like that should have never been written, it should never have been had, and it should certainly never have been released,” Trump said.

Trump also said the only people who care about his tax returns are reporters, not the American people because he “won” and “became president.”

During a question and answer session, Trump called Obamacare a “total disaster” and said he is going to immediately repeal and replace it.

“We are going to have a healthcare that is far less expensive and far better,” Trump said.