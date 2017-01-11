Trump Nominates David Shulkin To Head Veterans Affairs Department

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President-elect Donald Trump said he’s finally settled on a candidate to lead the sprawling Veterans Affairs department.
His choice is David Shulkin, who is currently the department’s undersecretary for health.
Trump made the announcement at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York, saying Shulkin is “fantastic” and will do a “truly great job.”
The president-elect focused on veterans’ issues during the presidential campaign. He said veterans have been mistreated under the Obama administration and promises to straighten things out.
The VA secretary post was one of two Cabinet posts Trump still has to fill.
Agriculture secretary is the other one.
