Police Search For Suspect Behind ‘Anti-White’ Graffiti In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a suspect who they say used a magic marker to scrawl what is described as “anti-white” graffiti on a planter in Manhattan.
Surveillance video from Dec. 28, 2016 shows a man writing on the planter outside a building on West 123rd Street in Harlem shortly after 2 p.m.
The unidentified man in the video is seen wearing a black hooded shirt.
The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.